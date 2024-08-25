Elias Manoel continues to haunt Charlotte in 1-1 draw that extends Red Bulls’ unbeaten run to nine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored his seventh goal in six career matches against Charlotte FC to help the New York Red Bulls earn a 1-1 draw, extending their unbeaten run to nine. Karol Swiderski, making just his second start and appearance of the season, notched his second goal on penalty kick in the 13th minute to give Charlotte (10-8-8) a 1-0 lead. The PK was awarded after Kerwin Vargas drew a foul on Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan. New York (10-4-12) pulled even in the 37th minute when Manoel used Dante Vanzeir’s ninth assist and the third from rookie defender Noah Eile to score for a sixth time this season. Manoel has scored five goals in 53 career appearances against the rest of the league.

