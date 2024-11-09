Eli Sanders, Devon Dampier lead New Mexico to 21-16 victory over San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eli Sanders had two long touchdown runs in the first quarter and Devon Dampier had a go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth to lead New Mexico to a 21-16 victory over San Diego State. Sanders scored on a 51-yard run to cap a four-play 99-yard drive the second time New Mexico (4-6, 3-3 Mountain West Conference) had the ball. He raced 68 yards for a touchdown on the Lobos’ second play from scrimmage on their second possession for a 14-3 lead after one quarter. San Diego State (3-6, 2-2) scored 13 unanswered points to take a 16-14 lead into the final quarter, but Dampier found Ryan Davis for an 8-yard touchdown with 13:07 left to play and the Lobos held on for the victory.

