Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs and Luke Kuechly advance to next stage in Hall of Fame voting

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, former Defensive Players of the Year Luke Kuechly and Terrell Suggs, and prolific tight end Antonio Gates are among the players who advanced to the next stage in voting for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The Hall announced the 50 modern-era candidates who advanced from the original list of 167 after voting by a newly created screening committee. The full selection committee will next reduce the list of nominees to 25 semifinalists in about four weeks. Then 15 finalists will be picked for the annual meeting before the Super Bowl that will produce the new class.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.