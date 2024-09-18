Eli Manning leads group of 1st time nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, former Defensive Players of the Year Luke Kuechly and Terrell Suggs, and postseason kicking hero Adam Vinatieri are among the first-time nominees for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall announced 167 modern era candidates for the class that included 16 players nominated for the first time. A screening committee will reduce the list of nominees to 50 players next month. Then the full 50-person selection committee will cut the list down to the list and pick a new class that will include between three and five players from the modern era.

