Eli Manning leads group of 1st-time eligible nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, former Defensive Players of the Year Luke Kuechly and Terrell Suggs, and postseason kicking hero Adam Vinatieri are among the players nominated for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in their first year of eligibility. The Hall announced 167 modern era candidates for the class that included 16 players who became eligible this year. A screening committee will reduce the list of nominees to 50 players next month. Then the full 50-person selection committee will cut the list down to 25 semifinalists and then 15 finalists for the annual meeting before the Super Bowl that will produce the new class.

