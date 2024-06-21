Elena Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Victoria Azarenka in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Elena Rybakina has retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin seemingly because of an illness. The 2022 Wimbledon champion was trailing Victoria Azarenka 3-1 in the first set at the grass-court Ladies Open and stopped playing after her double fault made it 15-15 in the fifth game. Rybakina sat on her bench but didn’t wait for a medical evaluation. After 40 seconds she got up and quickly jogged to the locker room. On Thursday, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match in Berlin because of a leg injury. First-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1.

