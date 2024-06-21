Elena Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Victoria Azarenka in Berlin

By The Associated Press
Wiktoryja Asaranka and her son play on the court after the quarterfinals match agaist Elena Rybakina, in Berlin, Friday, June 21, 2024. (Hannes P. Albert/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hannes P Albert]

BERLIN (AP) — Elena Rybakina has retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin seemingly because of an illness. The 2022 Wimbledon champion was trailing Victoria Azarenka 3-1 in the first set at the grass-court Ladies Open and stopped playing after her double fault made it 15-15 in the fifth game. Rybakina sat on her bench but didn’t wait for a medical evaluation. After 40 seconds she got up and quickly jogged to the locker room. On Thursday, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match in Berlin because of a leg injury. First-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1.

