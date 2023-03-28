Elena Rybakina hits 10 aces in Miami for 12th straight win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has extended her winning streak to 12 matches by beating 25th-seeded Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-0 to reach the Miami Open semifinals. Rybakina’s 10 aces Tuesday raised her total to 46 through four matches at the hard-court tournament. She leads the women’s tennis tour with 201 aces. The 23-year-old, who represents Kazakhstan, improved to 20-4 in 2023, including a run to the Australian Open final in January and a title at Indian Wells, California, last week.

