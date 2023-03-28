Elena Rybakina hits 10 aces in Miami for 12th straight win

By The Associated Press
Taylor Fritz celebrates his win over Holger Rune of Denmark during the fourth round of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has extended her winning streak to 12 matches by beating 25th-seeded Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-0 to reach the Miami Open semifinals. Rybakina’s 10 aces Tuesday raised her total to 46 through four matches at the hard-court tournament. She leads the women’s tennis tour with 201 aces. The 23-year-old, who represents Kazakhstan, improved to 20-4 in 2023, including a run to the Australian Open final in January and a title at Indian Wells, California, last week.

