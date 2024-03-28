Elena Rybakina beats Victoria Azarenka in third-set tiebreaker to reach Miami Open final

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina beat No. 27 Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (2) on Thursday in the semifinals of the Miami Open. Rybakina is ranked fourth on the WTA Tour. She will face No. 14 Ekaterina Alexandrova or unseeded Danielle Collins in the final Saturday. Rybakina also made last year’s final, losing in straight sets to Petra Kvitová. A day off will likely be welcome for Rybakina. She has been pushed to three sets in all but one match this tournament. Thursday’s match lasted 2 hours, 33 minutes.

