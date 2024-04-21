Elena Rybakina beats Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-2 to win Porsche Grand Prix

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Elena Rybakina eased to her third title of the season with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the final of the Porsche Grand Prix. Rybakina saved the three break points she faced and took four from six opportunities to win in 1 hour, 9 minutes. The world No. 4-ranked player had defeated top-ranked Iga Świątek in the semifinals. It’s Rybakina’s tour-leading 26th win of the year. The Stuttgart title comes after wins in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi this season. The Kazakh player’s previous clay-court wins were in Rome in 2023 and Bucharest in 2019.

