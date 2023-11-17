Elena Bosgana scores 15 points, No. 6 Stanford dominant again in 86-32 blowout of Cal Poly

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Elena Bosgana matched her career high with 15 points and had seven rebounds to lead No. 6 Stanford to another blowout victory, 86-32 over Cal Poly on Thursday night. Kiki Iriafen had 13 points and four rebounds to help keep the Cardinal (3-0) unbeaten. Jzaniya Harriel made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points as Stanford extended its winning streak over Cal Poly to nine games. Annika Shah had nine points for the Mustangs, who have lost three straight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.