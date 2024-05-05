Electric Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Jared Jones is piling up strikeouts and silencing doubters

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones is off to a dazzling start. The 22-year-old right-hander struck out 10 batters over seven near-perfect innings in a 1-0 victory over Colorado. Jones now has 52 strikeouts against just five walks across his first seven starts in the majors. Manager Derek Shelton says what stands out about Jones is his command, adding most players who throw the ball as hard as Jones usually lack accuracy. Jones’ could be soon joined in the rotation by 21-year-old Paul Skenes, who has been dominant at Triple-A Indianapolis

