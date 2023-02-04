Elche gets first win in Spanish league at 20th try

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Elche has ended its long wait for a win in the Spanish league after Pere Milla scored a hat trick before he was injured to beat Villarreal 3-1. Last-placed Elche had gone the entire first half of the league without a single win. The victory finally came in Round 20. Elche will still need a major turnaround to avoid relegation. It has just nine points and sits 11 points from safety. Milla opened the scoring in the third minute. Gerard Moreno equalized. But Milla put two penalties past Pepe Reina in the second half. Milla was carried off on a stretcher in the 58th. Coach Pablo Machín said his collarbone was injured.

