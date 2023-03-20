Elche fires coach Machín after poor Spanish league run

MADRID (AP) — Last-placed Elche has fired coach Pablo Machín after he failed to halt the team’s poor run in the Spanish league. The announcement comes a day after Elche lost at Real Sociedad 2-0 for its 10th loss in its last 15 league games. It sits 14 points from safety after 26 rounds. Elche went winless in its first 19 league games before beating Villarreal in the 20th round. Machín took over the team in November and was in charge in two wins, three draws and seven losses in the Spanish league. His replacement has not been immediately announced.

