Elanga goal gives Nottingham Forest away win at big-spending Chelsea in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Elanga has come off the bench to score the only goal as Nottingham Forest stuns big-spending Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League. The Blues stuck with the same side that beat Luton in the previous round but looked toothless in attack even after Elanga’s strike early in the second half. Despite spending more than $500 million on nine new signings, Mauricio Pochettino has made just two changes to his starting lineup in four Premier League games and they have won only one of them.

