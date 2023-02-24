El Trafico match at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather

By The Associated Press
FILE -Los Angeles Galaxy Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez celebrates after an MLS soccer game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. The ageless Mexican star stepped back into the past and led the LA Galaxy to a playoff berth last season. Chicharito had 18 goals and played in 32 matches, both highs since he moved to MLS. It was the most goals for Hernandez in any season since 2009-10 when he scored 21 in his final season with Chivas de Guadalajara.(AP Foto/Alex Gallardo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Gallardo]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saturday night’s Major League Soccer season opener between the LA Galaxy and defending champion Los Angeles Football Club at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather in Southern California. The league and the teams say they have not determined when the match will be rescheduled. Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet of snow in the higher elevations.

