El Trafico match at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saturday night’s Major League Soccer season opener between the LA Galaxy and defending champion Los Angeles Football Club at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather in Southern California. The league and the teams say they have not determined when the match will be rescheduled. Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet of snow in the higher elevations.

