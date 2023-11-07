El Segundo’s Little League World Series champs will ride on a float in the Rose Parade

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Little League World Series championship team from El Segundo, California, will be on a float in the 135th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. The players were surprised with the announcement during a news conference at the headquarters of El Segundo-based DirecTV, which will sponsor the float. The Little Leaguers have already been honored with a parade in their hometown. They were also honored on the field before major league games at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium.

