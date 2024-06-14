Ekman-Larsson can win the Stanley Cup with Florida a year after being bought out by Vancouver

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson has the chance to win the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers nearly a year since being bought out by the Vancouver Canucks. The 32-year-old defenseman from Sweden has been in the NHL for 14 seasons and only twice before made the playoffs during a career that was mostly spent with the Arizona Coyotes. Ekman-Larsson has been a perfect fit on the Panthers blue line as they try to get over the hump after losing in the final last year.

