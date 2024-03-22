Ekh, Hokies roll past Marshall in first round of women’s NCAA Tournament

By JIMMY ROBERTSON The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Matilda Ekh drives by Marshall's Mahogany Matthews during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Robert Simmons]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matilda Ekh scored 21 points to lead No. 13 Virginia Tech to a 92-49 victory over Marshall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Ekh connected on 6 of 9 from the floor and hit five 3-pointers for the Hokies (25-7), who set a school record by winning their 26th consecutive game at Cassell Coliseum. Abby Beeman scored 12 points for Marshall (26-7), which saw its 10-game winning streak snapped.

