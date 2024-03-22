Ekh, Hokies roll past Marshall in first round of women’s NCAA Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matilda Ekh scored 21 points to lead No. 13 Virginia Tech to a 92-49 victory over Marshall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Ekh connected on 6 of 9 from the floor and hit five 3-pointers for the Hokies (25-7), who set a school record by winning their 26th consecutive game at Cassell Coliseum. Abby Beeman scored 12 points for Marshall (26-7), which saw its 10-game winning streak snapped.

