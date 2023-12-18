Ekh hits 7 3s, scores 27, No. 16 Va. Tech beats Rutgers 84-59 for Kenny Brooks’ 500th win

Matilda Ekh made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Georgia Amoore added 18 and eight assists and No. 16 Virginia Tech beat Rutgers 84-59 to give Hokies coach Kenny Brooks 500 career wins. Ekh sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around another 3 by Amoore to cap an 11-0 run that gave the Hokies the lead for good. Kassondra Brown made 1-of-2 free throws to snap Rutgers scoring drought of nearly-4 minutes before Ekh made two 3s and Amoore, again, hit a third in a 9-0 spurt that made it a 17-point game with 4 minutes before halftime. Rutgers trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Kaylene Smikle led the Scarlet Knights with 22 points and Brown added 15. Virginia Tech hit 17 3-pointers, including five by Amoore.

