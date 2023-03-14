Ekeler receives permission from Chargers to seek trade

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could be on his way out. Ekeler’s agent, Cameron Weiss, said that the team has given Ekeler permission to seek a trade after both sides were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Ekeler, who has scored an NFL-high 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons, is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.5 million extension. He is scheduled to earn $6.25 million in the 2023 season.

