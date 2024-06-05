Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl and Bennett were drafted together. They’ll now play for the Cup together

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — This seems so fitting. It was 10 years ago this month when Aaron Ekblad, Sam Reinhart, Leon Draisaitl and Sam Bennett were clearly the top four players entering the 2014 NHL Draft, though nobody knew what the order of their selection was going to be. They all went through the draft process together. Posed for photos together, some in Philadelphia Phillies jerseys — the draft was in Philly that year — and some in suits. They even dined together a few times. And now, they’re going to the Stanley Cup Final together.

