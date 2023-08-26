Ekaterina Alexandrova and Sara Sorribes Tormo advance to Cleveland final

CLEVELAND (AP) — Fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia won the final four games in the second set to complete a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Lin Zhu of China in the semifinals of Tennis in the Land. Alexandrova, ranked No. 22 in the world, held serve on her final five opportunities after No. 48 Zhu pulled even at 5-5 in the opening set. Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, who received a lucky loser berth into the field, will meet Alexandrova in the championship match. No. 95 Sorribes Tormo defeated No. 49 Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-4, 6-3 in the second semifinal.

