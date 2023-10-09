Ekaterina Alexandrova advances to second round at Korea Open. Donna Vekic wins at Zhengzhou Open

SEOUL (AP) — Third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova advanced to the second round of the Korea Open by beating Mai Hontama 6-3, 6-1. The 22nd-ranked Russian will next play Yanina Wickmayer. She defeated Liang en-Shou 6-3, 6-4. Claire Liu of the United States and Polina Kudermetova also won. Donna Vekic won her opening match at the Zhengzhou Open by beating Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-2.

