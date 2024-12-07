Ejiofor recordeds career highs in points and boards in St. John’s win over Kansas St.

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor posted career highs scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and St. John’s used an offensive eruption after halftime to beat Kansas State 88-71 in a Big 12-Big East Battle contest. Brendan Hausen scored 21 of his 27 points before halftime for Kansas State. Ruben Prey’s 3 gave the Red Storm a 62-50 lead with 11:01 and they led by double digits for the remainder. St. John’s scored 53 points after intermission.

