Ejim’s 21 & 13, Huibens’ career day lift No. 17 Gonzaga women past San Francisco 73-54

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Maud Huijbens had her first career double-double and No. 17 Gonzaga defeated San Francisco 73-54, the Bulldogs’ 14th-straight win. Brynna Maxwell was 5-of-8 shooting with four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Gonzaga, which reached 20 wins for the ninth-straight season. Huijbens scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with 11 rebounds and five assists, both career bests for the junior from the Netherlands. Ava Keita had 14 points for the Dons. Ejim had 15 points at halftime and the Bulldogs led 46-29, holding the Dons to 1 of 10 from 3-point range and 23.5% shooting overall.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.