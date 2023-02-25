Ejim’s 19 helps No. 18 Gonzaga women top BYU 58-51

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 18 Gonzaga secured the West Coast Conference regular season title with a 58-51 win over BYU. Ejim’s three-point play put Gonzaga up 50-45 with 2:51 to play and the Bulldogs made 8 of 10 free throws in the final 79 seconds. Ejim was 8-of-11 shooting but it was a struggle for the rest of the Bulldogs as they finished 20 of 55 (36%). The top 3-point shooting team in the country at 42.6%, Gonzaga was 2 of 15 from distance. Brynn Maxwell, who leads the nation at 51.2%, failed to hit a 3 for the first time this season. But the top shooting team in the country was almost on point from the foul line, making 16 of 21, going 12 of 15 in the fourth quarter. Emma Calvert scored 17 points for the Cougars.

