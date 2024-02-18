Ejim scores 28, No. 17 Gonzaga women win 20th straight, top Pacific 91-78 to clinch WCC title

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 13 of her season-high 28 points in the decisive third quarter and No. 17 Gonzaga won it’s 20th-straight game and eighth-straight West Coast Conference title with a 91-78 victory over Pacific. The Bulldogs, two weeks after taking a 53-23 halftime lead en route to a record-breaking win over the Tigers, trailed by one at the break. Behind Ejim, the Zags outscored Pacific 30-14 in the third quarter. Gonzaga made 5 of 7 3-pointers and 12 of 18 overall while Pacific was 6 of 17. The Bulldogs, who set program records of 19 3-pointers and a 65-point margin of victory over a Division 1 opponent in the first meeting, were 13 of 30 from distance and shot 52% overall (33 of 64) in their closest conference game of the season. Elizabeth Elliott scored 14 points to lead Pacific.

