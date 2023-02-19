Ejim scores 25, No. 20 Gonzaga women beat Saint Mary’s 65-51

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 25 points and Kaylynne Truong hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points to help No. 20 Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s 65-51 and extend its win streak against the Gaels to six. Ejim hit a jumper and Truong followed with a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 and the Bulldogs never trailed. Brynna Maxwell was fouled as she hit a 3-pointer and made the and-1 free throw to cap a 10-2 run and give Gonzaga a 19-10 lead with 6:13 left in the second quarter. Maxwell, who finished with nine points on 2-of-9 shooting, has made at least one 3-pointer in each game this season. Ali Bamberger led Saint Mary’s with 13 points.

