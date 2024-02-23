Ejim, Maxwell help No. 16 Gonzaga women run winning streak to 21, 33 at home, 74-48 over Dons

SPOKANE., Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 20 points, Brynna Maxwell added 18 and No. 16 Gonzaga defeated San Francisco 74-48 for its 21st straight win of the season and 33rd straight at home. Gonzaga shot 45% (27 of 60), which was below its sixth in the nation 49.3%, going 7 of 24 (29.2%) from the 3-point line. The Zags are second in the nation behind the arc at 40.8%. They did, however, surpass their sixth in the country free-throw shooting (79.5%) by making 13 of 14 (92.9%). Cami Fulcher had 14 points to lead the Dons. Eliza Hollingsworth hit a 3-pointer to start a game-opening 10-point run that was capped by Kayleigh Truong’s 3 and that 10-point edge held up through the quarter, which ended at 21-11. A 7-0 run in the second quarter helped Gonzaga push the lead to 35-19 at the half.

