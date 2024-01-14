Ejim, Kayleigh Truong lead No. 16 Gonzaga women to 85-67 win over San Diego, 28th straight home win

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Kayleigh Truong had 21 points and seven assists and No. 16 Gonzaga won its ninth-straight game with an 85-67 romp past San Diego. Kaylynne Truong added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who have won 28th-straight home games, the third longest streak in the nation. Veronica Sheffey scored 20 points to lead the Toreros, who have lost seven straight. Sheffey was 7 of 12 shooting and her teammates went 16 of 46 (35%). They also shot better from 3-point range (43%) than inside the arc (39%). Ejim opened the game with a layup, Brynna Maxwell drained a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs never trailed. It was 21-13 after one quarter and 43-33 at the half.

