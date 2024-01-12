Ejim, Hollingsworth combine for 37 points, No. 16 Gonzaga women rout Santa Clara 87-49

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 19 points, Eliza Hollingsworth added 18 and No. 16 Gonzaga won its 27th-straight home game, beating Santa Clara 87-49. Ejim was 7-of-7 shooting and Hollingsworth made 8 of 9 as the Bulldogs shot 60% (34 of 57). Kayleigh Truong scored 13 points to surpass 1,000 for her career for Gonzaga. Brynna Maxwell went 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 12 points, passing 1,700 career points in her years at Gonzaga and Utah. Tess Heal had 10 points for the Broncos, who shot 33% (19 of 58) and had 20 turnovers turned into 25 points. Marya Hudgins banked in a 3-pointer as time ran out in the first quarter and Heal opened the second quarter with a basket to give Santa Clara a 15-14 lead before Gonzaga took off. The Bulldogs led 41-22 at halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.