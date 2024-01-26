Ejim has 19 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists as No. 17 Gonzaga women beat Santa Clara 82-45

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim made 9 of 16 from the field and finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to help No. 17 Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 82-45 and extend its win streak to 13 games. Gonzaga shot 54% from the field and outrebounded the Broncos 43-22. Tess Heal led Santa Clara with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting. The rest of the Broncos combined to make 8 of 34 from the field. Olivia Pollerd opened the scoring with a 3-pointer but Kaylynne Truong answered with a three-point play and Brynna Maxwell hit a jumper that made it 5-3 with 8:07 left in the first quarter and Gonzaga led the rest of the way. Ejim scored six points in an 11-0 run to open the second that made it 33-14.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.