Eintracht Frankfurt signs Germany under-21 forward Jessic Ngankam from Hertha Berlin

By The Associated Press
FILE - Berlin's Jessic Ngankam, second left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on May 12, 2021. Eintracht Frankfurt has signed German youth international Jessic Ngankam from Hertha Berlin, increasing competition for places behind star forward Randal Kolo Muani. The Bundesliga club said Friday July 14, 2023 the 22-year-old Ngankam had signed a five-year contract after it reached agreement with Hertha over his transfer. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has signed Germany under-21 forward Jessic Ngankam from Hertha Berlin on a five-year contract. Frankfurt’s announcement on Friday will fuel speculation that its star forward Randal Kolo Muani could leave. The 24-year-old Kolo Muani scored 15 Bundesliga goals and set up 16 more in his debut season. He has been linked with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Hertha was relegated from the Bundesliga last season. The club said it had done all it could to try to convince Ngankam to stay. The 22-year-old Ngankam had joined Hertha as a 6-year-old.

