Eintracht Frankfurt routs Bayern Munich 5-1 for defending champ’s first Bundesliga defeat

BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has routed Bayern Munich 5-1 to deal the 11-time defending champion its first Bundesliga defeat of the season. Omar Marmoush starred for the home team to end its run of four straight defeats across all competitions. Bayern star Harry Kane failed to score for just the third time in the Bundesliga this season. Bayern arguably paid the price for its unexpected long period between games as last weekend’s match with Union Berlin was called off because of heavy snowfall in the Bavarian capital. Union ended its run of 15 games without a win across all competitions by beating Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1.

