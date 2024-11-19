Eintracht Frankfurt defender Amenda needs surgery for ankle injury in Switzerland debut

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt says its defender Aurèle Amenda needs surgery on an ankle injury suffered on his debut for Switzerland. Amenda played the full game against Serbia on Friday, a 1-1 draw in the Nations League. Eintracht says the 21-year-old player damaged a syndesmosis ligament and will have an operation on Wednesday. No timetable has been given for his return. Eintracht is third in the Bundesliga and unbeaten in fourth place in the 36-team Europa League standings.

