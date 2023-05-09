Eintracht Frankfurt coach Glasner to leave at end of season

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has decided to part ways with coach Oliver Glasner at the end of the season, only a year after he led the team to the Europa League title. Glasner could finish this season with a trophy as well after leading Frankfurt into the German Cup final against RB Leipzig. But the team is on an 10-game winless run in the Bundesliga that has seen it slip to ninth place. Glasner has one more year left on his contract but the club said “the team’s sporting development and overall performance in the second half of the campaign prompted club officials to reevaluate the situation.”

