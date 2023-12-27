Eight seconds on a bucking beast: Here are some of the basics in the sport of bull riding

It’s been called the most dangerous eight seconds in sports. Bull riding has a rich and often violent history that is reminiscent of a bygone era when cowboys sought to tame the Wild West. But it’s not a uniquely American sport: Bull riding has its roots in Mexico and is popular in Brazil and Australia, too. The top league in the world is Professional Bull Riders, known as PBR. In competition, riders must stay on the bucking bulls for eight seconds to earn a score. A panel of judges scores both rider and bull. The Unleash the Beast tour is PBR’s top level.

