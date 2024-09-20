Eight-goal Nice demolishes hapless Saint-Etienne in historic French rout

Nice has equalled its record number of goals in one French league match in a tremendous 8-0 drubbing of Saint-Etienne. The home side scored six in a scintillating first-half display on Friday. Even though Nice eased off in the second 45 minutes it still added two more to hand the visitor its heaviest league defeat since 1951. Seven different players got their name on the scoresheet for Nice, which moves into fifth place in Ligue 1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.