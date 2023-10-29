Eichel scores in SO as Golden Knights bounce back from first loss, beat Kings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Eichel scored the only goal in the shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Mark Stone, Michael Amadio and William Carrier all scored in regulation for the Golden Knights, who improved to 8-0-1 one night after a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks. Logan Thompson made 29 saves through overtime before stopping all three attempts in the shootout. Drew Doughty, Alex Laferriere and Trevor Lewis each had a goal for the Kings, who have dropped four of five at home to start the season. Cam Talbot finished with 27 saves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.