Eichel making most of 1st postseason as Golden Knights prepare for Panthers in Cup final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel didn’t know what to expect when the NHL playoffs began in April. He just knew he was eager to experience the postseason for the first time in his eight-year career. What a time it’s been for him. Eichel is a major reason why the Vegas Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Final. Vegas opens the series Saturday against the Florida Panthers. Getting the chance to play in meaningful games was a major reason Eichel wanted to play for the Knights. He didn’t get that opportunity with the Buffalo Sabres.

