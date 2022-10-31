Ehlinger faces roller-coaster day in Colts’ starting debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger produced solid numbers and glimmers of hope in his first NFL start. It still wasn’t good enough to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a victory. The second-year quarterback went 17 of 23 for 201 yards, ran six times for 15 yards and lost one fumble in a 17-16 loss to Washington. The former Texas star led the Colts on four scoring drives but acknowledged Indy cannot afford to settle for field goals or come up short with a chance to seal the win — as he did with about 3 1/2 minutes to play.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) evades Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) as he scrambles in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/AJ Mast
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) celebrates a touchdown with center Ryan Kelly against the Washington Commanders in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) fumbles the ball as tackled by the Washington Commanders in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The Commanders recovered the ball. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/AJ Mast