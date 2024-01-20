Ehlers scores late in OT to lift Jets past Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers’ goal with 45.8 seconds remaining in overtime led the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Mason Appleton scored in the second period for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves.

Parker Kelly had the lone goal for Ottawa, which played its first overtime game of the season. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 27 shots.

Nino Niederreiter found Appleton in the slot for his eighth of the season to open the scoring at 14:35 of the second.

Ottawa tied it 4:43 into the third period when Vladimir Tarasenko, who was below the goal line, fed Kelly out front. Kelly then fired a shot past Hellebuyck to the short side.

Ottawa had a couple of great chances on a late power play, but Hellebuyck made stops on Tim Stutzle and Tarasenko.

The Senators’ Josh Norris, playing in his first game after missing the last four with a lower-body injury, left after taking a hit to an arm from Jakob Chychrun. Norris did not return.

NOTES: Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot each played in their 400th NHL game. … Travis Hamonic was a healthy scratch for the second straight game for the Senators. … Shane Pinto served the final game of a 41-game suspension for activities related to sports wagering. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Ottawa on Friday and is expected to make his season debut in Philadelphia on Sunday. … Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele missed his third straight game.

