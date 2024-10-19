Ehlers and Perfetti score 2 goals each and fast-starting Jets hammer Sharks 8-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti scored two goals each as the Winnipeg Jets stayed unbeaten with an 8-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

Perfetti added two assists while Ehlers had one as Winnipeg improved to 4-0-0.

Vlad Namestnikov and Neal Pionk had a goal and three assists each. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey also scored, while Gabriel Vilardi and Alex Iafallo pitched in with two assists each.

Connor Hellebuyck, who started in his 500th NHL game, made 19 saves for Winnipeg.

Former Jets forward Tyler Toffoli scored on a first-period power play for San Jose, the first time the Jets had given up a power-play goal this season. Toffoli also assisted on Fabian Zetterlund’s third-period goal. Luke Kunin also scored.

San Jose’s Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 13 of 18 shots before being pulled at the 1:46 mark of the second period. He was replaced by Vitek Vanecek who then made 15 saves.

Takeaways

Jets: They came out firing in the first period, taking a 4-1 lead after one. They also took advantage of San Jose penalties, scoring one on a two-man advantage.

Sharks: They appeared tired after losing 4-2 to the Blackhawks in Chicago on Thursday night. Taking three penalties in the opening 20 minutes did not help their cause.

Key moment

Shortly after Toffoli pulled the Sharks within 3-1 late in the first period, Pionk scored with 1:12 left to restore Winnipeg’s three-goal lead.

Key stat

The Jets were 4 for 7 on the power play to improve to 7 for 14 this season.

Up next

The Jets finish their four-game homestand when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The Sharks return home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

