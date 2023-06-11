Egypt’s Al Ahly wins African Champions League with late goal against defending champion Wydad

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Egypt’s Al Ahly has won the African Champions League for a record-extending 11th continental club title. A late header by defender Mohamed Abdelmonem wrestled the crown away from defending champion Wydad at its home stadium in Morocco. Abdelmonem’s 78th-minute goal saw the second leg of the final end 1-1 and gave Al Ahly a 3-2 aggregate win. It is the Egyptian giant’s third title in four years and was revenge for a loss to Wydad at the same Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca in the one-off final a year ago. Wydad was winning on away goals when Yahia Attiyat Allah put it ahead in the first half.

