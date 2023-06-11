Egypt’s Al Ahly wins 11th African club title with late goal to deny defending champion Wydad

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Egypt’s Al Ahly has won a record-extending 11th African club title as a late header by defender Mohamed Abdelmonem wrestled the crown away from defending champion Wydad at its home stadium in Morocco. Abdelmonem’s 78th-minute goal saw the second leg of the African Champions League final end 1-1 and gave Al Ahly a 3-2 aggregate win. It is the Egyptian giant’s third title in four years and was revenge for a loss to Wydad at the same Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca in the one-off final a year ago. Yahia Attiyat Allah put Wydad ahead in the first half and the home team was winning on away goals at that point.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.