Egyptian soccer officials sacrifice cow for better fortune at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The Egyptian Football Association has sacrificed a cow in a bid to bring the team better fortune at the Africa Cup of Nations. Team spokesman Mohamed Morad tells The Associated Press the federation killed the cow and distributed the meat to needy people in Cairo the day before. Egypt has yet to win a game. It plays Congo in the last 16 in San Pedro on Sunday. The team’s flight from Abidjan to San Pedro was delayed by an hour on Friday and its campaign has been hit by injuries. Star player Mohamed Salah suffered a hamstring injury and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy dislocated his shoulder.

