Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris on sexual assault charges, prosecutors say

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say an Egyptian Olympic wrestler has been arrested in Paris on sexual assault charges. A 26-year-old athlete was detained early Friday after allegedly groping a woman from behind outside a Paris café, a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office said. It did not name the wrestler, but said he was in Paris to compete in the Olympics.

