Egypt loses Salah to injury in 2-2 Africa Cup draw with Ghana. Nigeria beats Ivory Coast 1-0

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Egypt lost Mohamed Salah to injury before coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Ghana in their potentially decisive Africa Cup of Nations match. Mohammed Kudus scored both goals for Ghana but the “Black Stars” were let down by defensive mistakes as Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed capitalized to dent the four-time champion’s hopes of making the knockout stage. William Troost-Ekong’s second-half penalty was enough for Nigeria to jolt its campaign into life with a 1-0 win over host nation Ivory Coast. Earlier, Emilio Nsue scored a hat trick and Equatorial Guinea took a giant step toward the knockout stage with a 4-2 win over of Guinea-Bissau.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.