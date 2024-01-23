Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy ruled out of Africa Cup with dislocated shoulder

By The Associated Press
Egypt's goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy watches as he fails to save Cape Verde's Bryan Silva Teixeira Jr's second goal for his team during the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Cape Verde and Egypt at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Themba Hadebe]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Egypt’s hopes of a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations title have suffered another blow with goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy ruled out by a dislocated shoulder. The Egyptian Football Association says El Shenawy is to travel to Germany for “medical examinations with a doctor specializing in shoulder injuries.” El Shenawy was injured at the end of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Cape Verde on Monday. Egypt star Mohamed Salah is also likely out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury from the 2-2 draw with Ghana.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.