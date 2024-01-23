Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy ruled out of Africa Cup with dislocated shoulder

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Egypt’s hopes of a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations title have suffered another blow with goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy ruled out by a dislocated shoulder. The Egyptian Football Association says El Shenawy is to travel to Germany for “medical examinations with a doctor specializing in shoulder injuries.” El Shenawy was injured at the end of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Cape Verde on Monday. Egypt star Mohamed Salah is also likely out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury from the 2-2 draw with Ghana.

