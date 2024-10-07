Egypt forward Omar Marmoush lighting up the Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Egypt forward Omar Marmoush is the man of the moment in the Bundesliga after a blistering start to the season for Eintracht Frankfurt. Marmoush denied Bayern Munich a win in a thrilling game Sunday with a stoppage-time equalizer in a 3-3 draw. It was his second goal of the game. Marmoush also set up the other for Hugo Ekitiké when he ran clear of Dayot Upamecano on a counterattack. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany says “Marmoush is a player who’s only going to get better with time. What he did for Ekitiké’s goal is not normal.” Marmoush has been stealing the attention from Bayern star Harry Kane. Marmoush has scored in five games league straight.

